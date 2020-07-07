IVAN EVANS TRACK CLOSURE

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 07 luglio 2020

Published: 07 July 2020. (Note: information was correct at date of publication but may have since been changed or superseded.)

The Ivan Evans walking track in Bayview Heights will be closed for tree maintenance works on Thursday 9 July and Friday 10 July, weather permitting.

Several trees along the track require pruning as part of regular maintenance.

Cairns Regional Council apologises for any inconvenience.