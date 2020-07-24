IUPUI INSTITUTE COMBATS COVID-19 AT THE NANO LEVEL

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), ven 24 luglio 2020

“We wondered how we could use our existing technology to turn something used in ancient times, like copper, into protection against COVID-19,” said Mangilal Agarwal , director of the Integrated Nanosystems Development Institute and professor of mechanical and energy engineering. “Any virus sitting on the surface that comes in contact with copper will be killed because of the antiviral properties.”

Copper, a metal commonly used throughout history for its antibacterial properties, is being utilized by researchers at IUPUI’s Integrated Nanosystems Development Institute to solve a problem very relevant today: making reusable face masks safer and more comfortable for daily use.

Agarwal and Hamid Dalir, associate professor, are applying a patented technology developed at IUPUI to manufacture reusable face masks using copper, a metal often used in the production of high-touch objects like doorknobs and handles. Their goal is to improve filter performance by trapping and disabling airborne virus particles.

“These masks have copper oxide applied at the nano level and would offer ultimate protection against virus risks like COVID-19,” Agarwal said. “Some cloth masks allow the small airborne particles to pass through, but with our technology, it would be close to 100% proof that you have the capability incorporated in the mask to deactivate the virus and improve filter performance.”

The technology – initially developed at IUPUI to make composite materials cheaper, lighter and stronger using nanomaterials – could be used to coat household masks with a layer of fabric protection inlaid with copper nanoparticles that disable virus particles as they reach the surface. The general public would be able to wear a reusable mask that offers the same superior level of protection as masks worn by healthcare providers, such as N95 masks.

“To make any fabric into a mask or filter, we have to provide the nanostructure, and we can put that nanostructure on a roll-to-roll printing machine with the fibers at nanoscale,” Agarwal said. “We are using electrospinning, using the electric field to spray the nanofibers onto the fabric.”

Agarwal and Dalir disclosed their technology to the Indiana University Innovation and Commercialization Office, and are looking to commercialize it through their startup. They plan to work with local companies manufacturing COVID-19 supplies under the Defense Protection Act.

Beyond face masks, the technology can be applied to other methods for fighting COVID-19, such as HEPA filters found in HVAC systems. Without good filters, Agarwal said, airborne virus particles could circulate between indoor areas. By applying the copper material to the filters, there could be virus free air circulation in buildings and hospitals.