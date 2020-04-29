IU USING 3D PRINTERS TO MAKE FACE SHIELDS AND OTHER MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), mer 29 aprile 2020

At Indiana University campuses across the state, 3D printers have been churning out face shields and other protective equipment to support the doctors, nurses and other medical personnel working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professors with the School of Engineering and Technology at IUPUI were contacted by physicians from the IU School of Medicine recently, asking for help with ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Mechanical engineering technology professor Paul Yearling had helped set up a 3D printing facility at IU Health over the past few years for other medical uses, and now that work is paying even more dividends as PPE are able to be produced within that facility.

Complete emergency ventilators, which local physicians anticipated needing, are a more intricate build. Ventilators require complex controls in various modes, giving careful consideration to COVID-19 patients’ delicate lung condition and the risks of infecting medical personnel with exhaled air. Mechanical engineering professor Andres Tovar has taken the lead on that project, including fellow School of Engineering and Technology faculty and doctoral students as well as an international group of collaborators from multiple universities and companies in an accelerated race to create a final design that can be fabricated and tested.

Meanwhile, on the Bloomington campus, the Make, Innovate, Learn Lab, or MILL, in the School of Education has taken on a new role: creating face shields.

Adam Maltese, associate professor and director of the MILL, told the School of Education he wanted help after hearing from friends in the medical field who didn’t have enough protective gear. He’s working with Mark Smith from IU Opera in the IU Jacobs School of Music and Adam Ward and Todd Royer from the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs to create face shields.

“I’m just trying to find a way to help and feel less powerless against this virus,” Maltese said.

In addition to the face shields, Ward is 3D printing “combs” that connect the loops of a face mask behind a person’s head. The simple device makes the masks more comfortable to wear for multiple hours a day.

The group has made about 200 face shields, which have been donated locally. Several hundred of the face mask “combs” have been produced, with some being donated locally, and some sent to New York City on behalf of a colleague at the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering whose sister is a medical professional there.