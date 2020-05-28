giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
Breaking News

GOVERNMENT LAUNCHES NHS TEST AND TRACE SERVICE

DECRETO-LEGGE PROROGA INTERCETTAZIONI E SOSPENSIONI PROCESSUALI: AUDIZIONI INFORMALI IN 2A COMMISSIONE

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA: PROSEGUE ESAME IN AULA

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – FASE ITER

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRASMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1829 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 27 MAY…

AUDIZIONE MINISTRO BONETTI IN COMMISSIONE INFANZIA

27/05/2020 COVID-19 / POLITICAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE: HEARING ON THE ROLE OF PARLIAMENTS…

Agenparl

IU THEATRE STAGING ONLINE SUMMER SERIES OF STUDENT AND ALUMNI PERFORMANCES, INTERVIEWS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), gio 28 maggio 2020

“Having canceled the IU Summer Theatre 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to create another channel to share our students’, faculty’s and alumni’s creativity on a regular basis this summer,” Roland said.

“The episodes will feature students performing songs, monologues, dances and poems; interviews with alumni and retiring or incoming faculty and staff; and segments that highlight the design and technical elements of theater. Also, the Summer Theatre 2021 season will be announced during an episode in July.”

Danielle McKnight, who earned her BFA in musical theater in 2020, will participate in “IU Theatre Thursdays!” McKnight said the online series builds upon skills she honed at IU, including being flexible in unusual circumstances.

“In the world of live theater, mistakes and changes are normal, and being a good performer means learning how to adapt to new situations,” McKnight said. “So instead of doing staged plays, right now we do plays on Zoom. We learn new skills so we can keep performing and creating even if our medium has changed.

“I’m so excited to see the amazing creativity that will flourish from ‘IU Theatre Thursdays!’ and I can’t wait to be part of the magic.”

Fonte/Source: http://news.iu.edu/stories/2020/05/iub/27-theatre-thursdays-spotlights-creative-students-alumni.html

Post collegati

EMBEDDED MENTAL HEALTH ESSENTIAL DURING PANDEMIC (PART 1)

Redazione

IU THEATRE STAGING ONLINE SUMMER SERIES OF STUDENT AND ALUMNI PERFORMANCES, INTERVIEWS

Redazione

BERMUDA DAY STATEMENT

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 30 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES AMONG DELAWAREANS, 9 NEW DEATHS

Redazione

NO BIG PACKED LECTURES ALLOWED IF WE’RE TO SAFELY BRING UNI STUDENTS BACK TO CAMPUS

Redazione

AURORA-COVID IMPACT SURVEY (AURORA-CIS)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More