IU STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER INDIANA FIRST LADY SUSAN BAYH

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), sab 06 febbraio 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie has issued the following statement about the passing of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, who died Feb. 5 at age 61.

Bayh, a member of the IU Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs’ Dean’s Council, was the wife of IU alumnus Evan Bayh, former Indiana governor and U.S. senator.

“The Indiana University community is deeply saddened by the passing of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh,” McRobbie said. “As an attorney, a businesswoman and an educator, Susan was a great ambassador for Indiana and a champion for Hoosiers all across our state.

“We were honored by, and extremely grateful for, the service Susan provided to IU’s Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs as a member of the school’s Dean’s Council, which includes a number of distinguished public servants from across the nation who are at the forefront of their fields. Her involvement with the council contributed greatly to the O’Neill School’s reputation for excellence and its mission to prepare students to become successful leaders who are driven to build a better world. We will also remember Susan for her courageous fight against brain cancer and for serving as an inspiration to others facing difficult life challenges.

“All of us at Indiana University send our heartfelt condolences to Susan’s husband, Evan; their children; and all of those with whom she shared her life and service to our state.”

Fonte/Source: http://news.iu.edu/stories/2021/02/iu/releases/06-mcrobbie-statement-susan-bayh.html

