IU RAMPS UP CLEANING REGIMEN AND RESOURCES AGAIN FOR FALL 2020 SEMESTER

Indiana University Facility Operations and Campus Facility Services continue to build upon an aggressive plan to address the spread of coronavirus at all campuses and academic centers across the state.

“All campuses and major auxiliary units meet weekly, via a Zoom call, to collaborate and discuss our overall plan implementation,” said Keith Thompson, IU assistant vice president for facility operations. “Now we are in the execution phase, and it’s going very well.

“While no single piece of our plan is perfect by itself, we feel there are so many layers that students, faculty and staff can be protected as best as possible on all campuses.”