IU BLOOMINGTON PROVOST TO PRESENT STATE OF THE CAMPUS ADDRESS VIRTUALLY

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), mar 21 aprile 2020

Indiana University Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Lauren Robel will share her 2020 State of the Campus address virtually with faculty, staff, students and the public at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21. The State of the Campus will be available on broadcast.iu.edu.

During this year’s address, Robel will focus on thanking all those who are working so diligently to ensure the health and safety of the IU community as well as those whose research, care and expertise are helping people throughout Indiana, across the nation and around the world. She’ll also discuss the ability of the arts and humanities to uplift and inspire communities during this unprecedented time.

Fonte/Source: http://news.iu.edu/stories/2020/04/iub/inside/21-provost-to-present-state-of-the-campus-address.html