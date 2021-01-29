IU ANGEL NETWORK LAUNCHES SPORTS INNOVATION INITIATIVE

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), ven 29 gennaio 2021

In partnership with the Indiana University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the IUPUI Sports Innovation Institute, the IU Angel Network has launched the IU Angel Network Sports Innovation Initiative to bridge the gap with startup founders’ ideas and build an investment case around a fundable business proposition.

“This new IU Angel Network programming allows us to capitalize on IU’s long and illustrious history of success in all sports and as a leader in technology development,” said Tony Armstrong, president and CEO of IU Ventures.

“This new vision of sports includes health and life sciences, data analytics, materials and apparel, and e-sports, which provides a new opportunity to engage with our students and alumni in a more meaningful way.”

The IU Angel Network has created an internal advisory committee of world-class sports-industry executives, former professional athletes and representatives from IU Athletics. The goal is to connect sports-related startups founded by IU alumni and students with the appropriate support and expertise to facilitate bringing their ideas to the commercial market.

This provides an opportunity for the IU athletic department to issue innovation challenges to the IU entrepreneurial community to uncover new solutions while paving the way to leading in the adoption, integration and development phases of cutting-edge technology that can bring about enhanced athletic performance or augment the at-home experience for fans.

An accomplished advisory committee has been assembled to help drive the initiative forward:

Kerry Perry , founder and CEO, KP Invest.

, founder and CEO, KP Invest. Brian Carroll , senior vice president of global media distribution, LPGA Tour.

, senior vice president of global media distribution, LPGA Tour. Jeremy Gray , senior associate athletic director for strategic communications; director, Cuban Center, IU Athletics.

, senior associate athletic director for strategic communications; director, Cuban Center, IU Athletics. Steve Aird, head women’s volleyball coach, IU Athletics.

Jason Whitney, executive director of the Angel Network, lauded the advisory committee.

“The assembled industry expertise in sports and business will accelerate the growth and trajectory of the startups affiliated with this programming,” Whitney said. “We are fortunate to have secured their faith and guidance in the launch of his program.”

Founders interested in engaging in the programming or angel investors interested in the sports startup space should reach out to IU Angel Network Executive Director Jason Whitney for more information at www.iuventures.com.

Share this:

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.iu.edu/innovate/2021/01/21/the-launch-of-the-iu-angel-network-sports-innovation-initiative/