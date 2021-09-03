(AGENPARL) – ven 03 settembre 2021 Can’t see images? [Click here…](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xNzY2NDE1NTA2MDUyNDgyMDkzJmM9YjdkMyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9NzA4OTMwMDEzJmQ9ZDJpMW45cw==.HCmff4mBsiZ_43tBvqca_c_IJ5aUqvJRVKHuWV-lwVw)

Venues: Golden Village & The Projector

The Festival features a top film selection of

new contemporary Italian cinema.

All films have English subtitles

[LOVE UNDER HOUSE ARREST](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xNzY2NDE1NTA2MDUyNDgyMDkzJmM9YjdkMyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9NzA4OTMwMDI4JmQ9bzVyOWQwcw==.KjmkB1dM3EaxKJjJXiRV6iNGoh7Lj0DZhQnDuIx2roI)

(2019)

(L’Amore a domicilio)

Director: Emiliano Corapi

Date: 16 September 2021, 7pm

Venue: Golden Village Plaza

Duration: 114 min. Rating: M18

Renato, an insurance broker, who has been living his life avoiding any romantic relationship. Everything changes when he accidentally meets Anna, a fascinating girl who is under house arrest. He instantly falls in love with her and let himself go for the very first time. But things get complicated when Anna’s convicted ex-boyfriend escapes from jail and shows up at her apartment, trying to involve her in his plans for a new heist…

[THREE PERFECT DAUGHTERS](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xNzY2NDE1NTA2MDUyNDgyMDkzJmM9YjdkMyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9NzA4OTMwMDM0JmQ9bzh6Nmw2Zg==.2ZtoweBFpf00U1iDT2FeTawKZ-J9Cb7qbN5msyKGKL0)

(2020)

(E’ per il tuo bene)

Director: Rolando Ravello

Date: 17 September 2021, 7pm

Venue: Golden Village Plaza

Duration: 96 min. Rating: M18

Arturo, Antonio and Poli, three brothers in law, have three lovely daughters, Valentina, Marta and Sara. The men’s happy and peaceful life is shocked when they suddenly get to know who their daughters are dating: Valentina, after leaving his fiancé on their wedding day, is now dating Alex a free spirit girl; Marta’s boyfriend, Simone, is a troubled and reckless rapper and Sara is ready to leave for the US with Luigi, Poli’s womanizer former schoolmate. Furious with the three girls and convinced that their partners are completely unfit for such perfect daughters, Arturo, Antonio and Poli decide to do whatever it takes in order to boycott their relationships.

[TRASH (2020)](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xNzY2NDE1NTA2MDUyNDgyMDkzJmM9YjdkMyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9NzA4OTMwMDQwJmQ9ZzBxNms4aA==.6582Du64yhTUalyFTo1EDUTiUp6UYF_b5m_WS6l8jyE)

Directors: Francesco Dafano and Luca Della Grotta

Date: 18 September 2021, 4.20pm

Venue: Golden Village Plaza

Duration: 88 min. Rating: PG

Boxes, bottles, cans. Garbage. Abandoned everywhere. Ignored by everyone. Inert. Until nightfall. Slim is an old cardboard box. Resigned to his fate, he doesn’t believe in the legend of the Magic Pyramid: a magical place where it’s possible for all garbage to be Carriers again, useful to themselves and others. His life changes when a small box, Spark, interrupts his routine. Spark involves Slim and his pal Bubbles in an adventure which will take him to the place where he belongs, a toy store. But someone is looking for Spark. The disused Kudo, lord of the landfill. Kudo’s gang pursues the group until they capture him. After an epic battle Slim saves Spark and they are able to find the Magic Pyramid. At its feet their destiny is fulfilled, they are given a second chance: another life.

[SAY IT LOUD (2020)](https://click.mlsend.com/link/c/YT0xNzY2NDE1NTA2MDUyNDgyMDkzJmM9YjdkMyZlPTYyMjA5NzM4JmI9NzA4OTMwMDQ2JmQ9ZDNwMG4weA==.kJM3YpabW0FGkaoeTXm8BkwczS5s_Ocbv6ouyMx057s)

(Cambio tutto)

Director: Guido Chiesa

Date: 18 September 2021, 6.40pm

Venue: Golden Village Plaza

Duration: 93 min. Rating: PG13

Giulia (40 yo) has a hectic daily routine in a big and stressful city. She has to deal everyday with her new and incompetent boss, her broke and freeloader partner, his teenage son, a best friend who doesn’t listen to her and keeps dreaming impossible love stories. Not to mention the unbearable scale, which scores every time the same weight although she’s always on a diet! On the verge of a nervous breakdown, Giulia decides to seek the advice of a bizarre life coach and try to get all these burdens off her chest. As soon as she steps out the counselor’s office, a real revolution happens inside her, and all the humiliation and anger held in for too long starts exploding out and loud without control.

THE TIES (Lacci)

(2020)

Director: Daniele Lucchetti

Date: 19 September 2021, 7pm

Venue: Golden Village Plaza

Duration: 100 min. Rating: M18

Naples, early 1980’s. Aldo and Vanda go through a separation, after he reveals his affair. Their two young children are torn between their parents, in a whirlwind of resentment. But the ties that keep people together are inescapable, even without love. Now, 30 years later, Aldo and Vanda are still married.

TOMORROW’S A NEW DAY (2019)

(Domani è un altro giorno)

Director: Simone Spada

Date: 23 September 2021, 8pm

Venue: The Projector (Green Room)

Duration: 101′ Rating: PG13

Giuliano and Tommaso have been friends for 30 years, but the next four days will be the hardest they’ve ever had. Tommaso lives in Canada and is a teacher, Giuliano stayed in Rome, where he works as an actor. They are extremely close, despite their obvious differences: Giuliano is outgoing and extrovert, Tommaso shy and retiring.

Giuliano, a vivacious, seductive actor, who loves life, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. After a year-long fight, he’s decided to forgo his treatment.

Tommaso comes back to Rome to help his friend tie up all the loose ends and prepare for his next journey. Goodbyes are never easy, but they still have time to relive the good times and reflect on what makes life worth living: a beautiful friendship.

MISS MARX

(2020)

Director: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Date: 24 September 2021, 8pm

Venue: The Projector (Green Room)

Duration: 107′ Rating: NC16

Bright, intelligent, passionate and free, Eleanor is Karl Marx’s youngest daughter. Among the first women to link the themes of feminism and socialism, she takes part in the workers’ battles and fights for women’s rights and the abolition of child labor. In 1883 she meets Edward Aveling and her life is crushed by a passionate but tragic love story.

THE PREDATORS (2020)

(I Predatori)

Director: Pietro Castellitto

Date: 25 September 2021, 8.30pm

Venue: The Projector (Green Room)

Duration: 109′ Rating: NC16

It’s early in the morning, the sea at Ostia is calm. A man knocks at the door of a woman’s house: he is going to sell her a watch. It is early in the morning again when, a few days later, a young assistant professor of philosophy will be left out of the group chosen for the exhumation of Nietzsche’s body. Two grievances. Two apparently incompatible families: the Pavone and the Vismara. Bourgeois and intellectual the former, proletarian and Fascist the second. Opposing factions that share the same jungle: Rome. A banal incident will bring the two poles into collision. And the folly of a twenty-five-year-old man will lead to a showdown that reveals everyone has a secret and no one is what they seem. And that we are all predators.

THOU SHALT NOT HATE

(2020)

(Non odiare)

Director: Mauro Mancini

Date: 26 September 2021, 5pm

Venue: The Projector (Green Room)

Duration: 96′ Rating: PG13

The son of a Holocaust survivor who lives in Trieste as a surgeon begins to doubt his actions of refusing to help a victim of a traffic accident that he encountered on his way home from work.

