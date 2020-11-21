ISSCR LAUNCHES DIGITAL MEETING SERIES ON NUCLEAR ARCHITECTURE IN STEM CELLS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 21 novembre 2020

Skokie, IL – The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) is hosting a four-part digital meeting series, Chromatin, Epigenetics, and Nuclear Architecture in Stem Cells, featuring a global line-up of speakers discussing chromatin, the fundamental unit of life. Comprised of DNA wrapped around a core of histone proteins and additional structural proteins, chromatin and its structure fundamentally regulates essentially all cellular processes via changes in its structure and its impact on gene regulation. With advances in labeling and imaging, genome editing and sequencing technologies, insight into these processes is accelerating and providing important insights into the complex biology of stem cell function.

Held in parallel with a special issue of Stem Cell Reports on nuclear architecture, the meeting series features leading scientists who will explore how and why such changes in chromatin structure are particularly pertinent in stem cells, which maintain potency on the one hand, but undergo massive changes upon differentiation on the other.

The meeting series will be moderated by Eran Meshorer, PhD, Department of Genetics, The Institute of Life Sciences and The Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel, and Kathrin Plath, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles, USA, who also served as guest authors for the special issue of Stem Cell Reports on this topic publishing 8 December. Registration is offered at no additional cost to ISSCR members. Non-members may register for a fee or may join ISSCR. Registration is separate for each of the four programs in this series.

Each installment of the meeting series will be 90 minutes and include presentations around emerging research and a question and answer session with all presenting scientists.

23 November, 2020



20:00 – 21:30 EST View Local Time



90-minute digital meeting

Speakers:

Matthias Stadtfeld, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA

Jeanne B. Lawrence, PhD, University of Massachusetts Medical School, USA

Wei Xie, PhD, Tsinghua University, China

Myriam Hemberger, PhD, University of Calgary, Canada

30 November, 2020



10:00 – 11:30 EST, View Local Time



90-minute digital meeting

Speakers:

Nissim Benvenisty, MD, PhD, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel

Axel Imhof, PhD, Ludwig Maximillian University Munich, Germany

Micha Drukker, PhD, Leigen University, the Netherlands

Raffaella Santoro, PhD, University of Zurich, Switzerland

7 December, 2020



20:00 – 21:30 EST View Local Time



90-minute digital meeting

Speakers:

Jose M. Polo, PhD with Anja Knaupp, PhD, Monash University, Australia

Effie Apostolou, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine, USA

David Gilbert, PhD, San Diego Biomedical Research Institute, USA

Jennifer Phillips-Cremins, PhD, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, USA

14 December, 2020



10:00 – 11:30 EST, View Local Time



90-minute digital meeting

Speakers:

Edith Heard, PhD, EMBL, Germany

Ana Pombo, PhD, Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine, Germany

Wolf Reik, MD, The Babraham Institute, UK

Floriana Della Ragione, PhD, Institute of Genetics and Biophysics “A. Buzzati-Traverso,” Italy

Registration is open. Complimentary registration is available for media; please contact Kym Kilbourne at <a or <a

###

About the International Society for Stem Cell Research

With nearly 4,000 members from more than 67 countries, the International Society for Stem Cell Research is the preeminent global, cross-disciplinary, science-based organization dedicated to stem cell research and its translation to the clinic. The ISSCR mission is to promote excellence in stem cell science and applications to human health. Additional information about stem cell science is available at A Closer Look at Stem Cells, an initiative of the Society to inform the public about stem cell research and its potential to improve human health.