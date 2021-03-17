(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 17 marzo 2021

Israel is almost completely dependent on imports to meet its grain and feed needs. In recent years, dried distillers grains with solubles (DDGS) and corn gluten feed (CGF) imports have increased significantly. FAS Tel Aviv (Post) forecasts Israel’s imports of wheat – primarily feed wheat – in market year (MY) 2021/22 to reach 1.65 million metric tons (MMT), with almost no change from Post’s MY 2020/21 figure. In MY 2020/21, U.S. wheat accounted for 5.5 percent of the market, up 1.8 percent from the previous year. Post forecasts Israel’s imports of corn in MY 2021/22 to reach 2 MMT, of which 180 thousand metric tons (TMT) are expected to be of U.S.-origin. Post forecasts that imports of grain and feed will remain stable despite local annual population growth of two percent due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited operations of the hotel, restaurant, and institutional food sector (HRI), and strict government production quotas for milk and eggs

Israel: Grain and Feed Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/israel-grain-and-feed-annual-5