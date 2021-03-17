mercoledì, Marzo 17, 2021
Breaking News

BRUNETTA ALLA CONFERENZA OCSE SULLA GOVERNANCE DEI SOCIAL MEDIA: “LA COMUNICAZIONE È…

SPORT, INCONTRO SALVINI-VEZZALI

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN WITH IZUMI OGURI OF NIPPON TV

RESOCONTO STENOGRAFICO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA N. 306

STUPORE: NON TROVO UNA PAROLA PIù FORTE

TURISMO, INCONTRO SALVINI-GARAVAGLIA: AL LAVORO PER 600 MILIONI DI RIMBORSI E PER…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 746 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

17/03/2021 MULTILATERALISM IS IMPERATIVE TO TACKLE CHALLENGES AT NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL LEVEL

DISABILITÀ, INCONTRO SALVINI-ERIKA STEFANI

U.S.-ROK ALLIANCE – EXPANDING BILATERAL COOPERATION FOR THE 21ST CENTURY

Agenparl

ISRAEL: GRAIN AND FEED ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 17 marzo 2021

Israel is almost completely dependent on imports to meet its grain and feed needs. In recent years, dried distillers grains with solubles (DDGS) and corn gluten feed (CGF) imports have increased significantly. FAS Tel Aviv (Post) forecasts Israel’s imports of wheat – primarily feed wheat – in market year (MY) 2021/22 to reach 1.65 million metric tons (MMT), with almost no change from Post’s MY 2020/21 figure. In MY 2020/21, U.S. wheat accounted for 5.5 percent of the market, up 1.8 percent from the previous year. Post forecasts Israel’s imports of corn in MY 2021/22 to reach 2 MMT, of which 180 thousand metric tons (TMT) are expected to be of U.S.-origin. Post forecasts that imports of grain and feed will remain stable despite local annual population growth of two percent due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited operations of the hotel, restaurant, and institutional food sector (HRI), and strict government production quotas for milk and eggs

Israel: Grain and Feed Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/israel-grain-and-feed-annual-5

Post collegati

ISRAEL: GRAIN AND FEED ANNUAL

Redazione

INDIA: LIVESTOCK AND PRODUCTS SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

CLEMSON PICKED TO LEAD DESIGN OF NATIONWIDE 4-H STEM INITIATIVE

Redazione

SPRAY CREATED IN ESTONIA CAN HELP PREVENT CORONA INFECTION

Redazione

BILANCIO DI PREVISIONE 2021-23 APPROVATO CON IL VOTI DI “LIBERA CASTIGLIONI. ASTENUTO IL GRUPPO “CASTIGLIONI NEL CUORE”.

Redazione

ACCESSO UFFICI COMUNALI

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More