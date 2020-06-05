ISOSTRUCTURAL MESOPOROUS IONIC CRYSTALS AS A TUNABLE PLATFORM FOR ACID CATALYSIS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01202E, Communication
Yuto Shimoyama, Zhewei Weng, Naoki Ogiwara, Takashi Kitao, Yuji Kikukawa, Sayaka Uchida
Eleven isostructural mesoporous ionic crystals (meso-PICs) are synthesized. Initial activities of Barbier-Grignard reaction, which is a typical C-C bond formation reaction, catalyzed by meso-PICs are dependent on the acid dissociation…
