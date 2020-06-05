venerdì, Giugno 5, 2020
Breaking News

EU TRANSPORT MINISTERS DISCUSSED THE RECOVERY OF TRANSPORT

RETTIFICA – CS SCUOLA, PUBBLICATE LE GRADUATORIE PER 1.405 INTERVENTI DI ADEGUAMENTO…

MES, SALVINI: ANCHE LA GRECIA DICE NO, IL GOVERNO ITALIANO NON LO…

CINA, SALVINI: ONORE AL CARDINALE BO CHE ACCUSA IL PARTITO COMUNISTA PER…

CS SCUOLA, PUBBLICATE LE GRADUATORIE PER 1.403 INTERVENTI DI ADEGUAMENTO ANTINCENDIO, STANZIATE…

NEI PRIMI MILLE GIORNI DI VITA LA SALUTE DEL FUTURO ADULTO

FASE2: QUARTAPELLE (PD), POTENZIARE CONGEDI PARENTALI E BONUS BABY SITTER

COMUNICATO: PRESIDENTE GRANDE IN VIDEOCONFERENZA CON PRESIDENTE COMMISSIONE ESTERI BIELORUSSIA, SAVINH

INDIA JOINS UK’S GLOBAL VACCINE MISSION

DL RILANCIO: PD, PRESENTATO ALLA CAMERA EMENDAMENTO PER LAVORATORI FRONTALIERI

Agenparl

ISOSTRUCTURAL MESOPOROUS IONIC CRYSTALS AS A TUNABLE PLATFORM FOR ACID CATALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 giugno 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01202E, Communication
Yuto Shimoyama, Zhewei Weng, Naoki Ogiwara, Takashi Kitao, Yuji Kikukawa, Sayaka Uchida
Eleven isostructural mesoporous ionic crystals (meso-PICs) are synthesized. Initial activities of Barbier-Grignard reaction, which is a typical C-C bond formation reaction, catalyzed by meso-PICs are dependent on the acid dissociation…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/gShho08z_rk/D0DT01202E

Post collegati

ISOSTRUCTURAL MESOPOROUS IONIC CRYSTALS AS A TUNABLE PLATFORM FOR ACID CATALYSIS

Redazione

SEDUTA N. 76 DEL 04-06-2020

Redazione

PROCEDURE FOR CALCULATING MICRO-LENDING COMPANIES’ EQUITY APPROVED

Redazione

TO THINK LIKE A DINOSAUR

Redazione

EU TRANSPORT MINISTERS DISCUSSED THE RECOVERY OF TRANSPORT

Redazione

EIN GUTER TAG FüR KINDER UND FAMILIEN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More