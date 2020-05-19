ISOLATION AND SYNTHESIS OF CRYPTOSANGUINOLENTINE (ISOCRYPTOLEPINE), A NATURALLY-OCCURRING BIOACTIVE INDOLOQUINOLINE ALKALOID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,18978-19002

DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03096A, Review Article

Open Access Open Access

Elida N. Thobokholt, Enrique L. Larghi, Andrea B. J. Bracca, Teodoro S. Kaufman

The isolation and properties of the heterocycle are detailed and the diversity of chemical approaches toward the natural product are systematically ordered and reviewed.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/dspE5vNI3pc/D0RA03096A