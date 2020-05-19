ISOLATION AND SYNTHESIS OF CRYPTOSANGUINOLENTINE (ISOCRYPTOLEPINE), A NATURALLY-OCCURRING BIOACTIVE INDOLOQUINOLINE ALKALOID

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,18978-19002
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03096A, Review Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03096A, Review Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Elida N. Thobokholt, Enrique L. Larghi, Andrea B. J. Bracca, Teodoro S. Kaufman
The isolation and properties of the heterocycle are detailed and the diversity of chemical approaches toward the natural product are systematically ordered and reviewed.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The isolation and properties of the heterocycle are detailed and the diversity of chemical approaches toward the natural product are systematically ordered and reviewed.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/dspE5vNI3pc/D0RA03096A