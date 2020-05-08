venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
ISO/ICH E2B(R3) INDIVIDUAL CASE SAFETY REPORTING IN THE EU: HANDS-ON TRAINING COURSE USING THE EUDRAVIGILANCE SYSTEM – LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, FROM 11/05/2020 TO 13/05/2020

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

Update: In the context of the situation with the COVID-19 outbreak, this training course is postponed to later in 2020.

This hands-on training course covers:

  • In depth explanation and practical examples for creating, sending and accessing ICSRs in the ISO/ICH E2B(R3) format based on the EU ICSR Implementation Guide
  • The use of the EudraVigilance web application (EVWEB) functionalities to describe the use of the E2B(R3) format and to practice examples for various reporting scenarios
  • Reporting principles in accordance with the guideline on good pharmacovigilance practices (GVP) Module VI “Management and reporting of adverse reactions to medicinal products
  • How to comply with the EudraVigilance business rules and the EudraVigilance Access Policy
  • Training on the transmission of ICSRs in the E2B(R3) format via the EudraVigilance Gateway (including WebTrader (EVWEB, EV Post and Gateway Traders)
  • Instruction on using the ICSR download functionality for MAHs to access ICSRs  

Fonte/Source: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/events/isoich-e2br3-individual-case-safety-reporting-eu-hands-training-course-using-eudravigilance-system-17

