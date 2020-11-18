ISLE OF WIGHT BUSINESSMAN CHARGED IN CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mer 18 novembre 2020

An Isle of Wight businessman has been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into child sexual abuse.

A National Crime Agency spokesman said: “Peter Tomlinson, 63, of Baring Road, Cowes, Hampshire, has been charged with 12 counts as part of an NCA investigation. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court by video link this afternoon (Wednesday 18 November) to face the following charges: five counts of paying for the sexual services of a girl under 13; two counts of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child under 13; two counts of intentionally encouraging/assisting the commission of an either way offence and three counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo photographs of a child.”

