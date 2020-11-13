(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 13 novembre 2020

Islamic Republic of Afghanistan : Request for a 42-Month Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

November 13, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted a heavy economic and social toll,

amplifying the challenges of the armed conflict and fragility. Activity contracted sharply,

and new external and fiscal financing needs emerged since the approval of the Rapid

Credit Facility disbursement. President Ghani and Mr. Abdullah resolved the contested

2019 presidential election in mid-May, and peace negotiations between the government

and Taliban started in September. The authorities are seeking renewed support from the

international community for Afghanistan’s development and reforms. Donors remain

committed but encourage reform implementation and combatting corruption. Aid is

likely to decline in the medium term underscoring the need to advance to self-reliance.