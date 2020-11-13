(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 13 novembre 2020
Islamic Republic of Afghanistan : Request for a 42-Month Arrangement Under the Extended Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.
Publication Date:
November 13, 2020
Electronic Access:
Summary:
The COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted a heavy economic and social toll,
amplifying the challenges of the armed conflict and fragility. Activity contracted sharply,
and new external and fiscal financing needs emerged since the approval of the Rapid
Credit Facility disbursement. President Ghani and Mr. Abdullah resolved the contested
2019 presidential election in mid-May, and peace negotiations between the government
and Taliban started in September. The authorities are seeking renewed support from the
international community for Afghanistan’s development and reforms. Donors remain
committed but encourage reform implementation and combatting corruption. Aid is
likely to decline in the medium term underscoring the need to advance to self-reliance.
Series:
Country Report No. 1920/300
Frequency:
regular
English
Publication Date:
November 13, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
/1934-7685
Stock No:
1AFGEA
Format:
Paper
Pages:
103
Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/11/13/Islamic-Republic-of-Afghanistan-Request-for-a-42-Month-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Credit-49888