28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

FILIPPINE, I VESCOVI SULL’ERUZIONE DEL VULCANO TAAL: DIO NON CI ABBANDONA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS S.ALEINIK MEETS THE STATE MINISTER FOR TRADE POLICY OF…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 21 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 22 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 22 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 23 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 28 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 17 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 23 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 17 DEFINITIVO –…

Home » ISD’S PUBLICATION SALES AND PHOTO LIBRARY COUNTER SERVICES SUSPENDED FROM TOMORROW
Agenparl English Social Network

ISD’S PUBLICATION SALES AND PHOTO LIBRARY COUNTER SERVICES SUSPENDED FROM TOMORROW

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 28 gennaio 2020

ISD’s publication sales and photo library counter services suspended from tomorrow

**********************************************************************************


     Following the activation of the Emergency Response Level under the “Preparedness and Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance”, and to minimise the risk of spread of the novel coronavirus, the Information Services Department today (January 28) announced that the sales counter services of the department’s Publications Sales Unit and Photo Library at North Point Government Offices will be temporarily suspended from tomorrow (January 29) until further notice.
 
     The public can continue to purchase government publications and government photos on the Online Government Bookstore (www.bookstore.gov.hk) and the online Government Photo Store (www.photostore.gov.hk) respectively.

Ends/Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Issued at HKT 15:02

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202001/28/P2020012800422.htm

Related posts

POLIZIA DI STATO E DIPARTIMENTO DELLA PROTEZIONE CIVILE DELLA PRESIDENZA DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI SIGLANO L’ACCORDO SULLA PREVENZIONE E IL CONTRASTO DEI CRIMINI INFORMATICI

GOVERNMENT TO STRENGTHEN IOT SECURITY MEASURES

Redazione

IPPR CALLS FOR PUBLIC DATA TRUST ON FINANCIAL SERVICES

Redazione

STOCKPORT COUNCIL LAUNCHES AMI AI CHATBOT

Redazione

TAGUIG CITY’S KASALANG BAYAN SET ON FEBRUARY 15

Redazione

PRIME MINISTER ADDRESSES THE 3RD GLOBAL POTATO CONCLAVE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More