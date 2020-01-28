(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mar 28 gennaio 2020

ISD’s publication sales and photo library counter services suspended from tomorrow **********************************************************************************



Following the activation of the Emergency Response Level under the “Preparedness and Response Plan for Novel Infectious Disease of Public Health Significance”, and to minimise the risk of spread of the novel coronavirus, the Information Services Department today (January 28) announced that the sales counter services of the department’s Publications Sales Unit and Photo Library at North Point Government Offices will be temporarily suspended from tomorrow (January 29) until further notice.



The public can continue to purchase government publications and government photos on the Online Government Bookstore (www.bookstore.gov.hk) and the online Government Photo Store (www.photostore.gov.hk) respectively.

