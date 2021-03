(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), mar 09 marzo 2021 Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – 2:00pm to 3:00pm

This session is offered through COSTI and TBMA and will go over effective budgeting techniques as well as tips on how to maintain good credit in Canada.

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/international/online-community/upcoming-events/2021/node/62960