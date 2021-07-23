(AGENPARL) – ven 23 luglio 2021 Free Webinar
July is Smart Irrigation month!
Learn about the City’s irrigation upgrade program and smart irrigation controller rebates. We will take your questions about various smart watering technologies.
Water Saving Tips
City of Sacramento has declared a “Water Watch” and is asking customers to voluntarily reduce their water use by 10 percent.
