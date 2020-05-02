sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Breaking News

JAZZ PIANO PERFORMANCE OF ODE TO JOY (VIDEO)

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: SPOSTAMENTI PER NECESSITA’, NO ALLE SECONDE CASE, DOPO ATTIVITA’ MOTORIE…

LETTER TO SMALL REGISTERED PROVIDERS REGARDING CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO AFFARI EUROPEI

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: COLLOQUIO TELEFONICO TRA CONTE E BILL GATES: COOPERAZIONE GLOBALE ALLA…

CORONAVIRUS, BERLUSCONI VIDEOCONFERENZA COORDINATORI REGIONALI: SIAMO FORZA RESPONSABILE, SOSTENIAMO ITALIA E ITALIANI,…

PRESS RELEASE: RUN FOR HEROES FOUNDER WINS PM AWARD

RUN FOR HEROES FOUNDER WINS PM AWARD

SENTENCE INCREASED FOR WALSALL MAN WHO IMPORTED ILLEGAL FIREARMS

£6.1 MILLION FUNDING BOOST TO HELP HIGH STREETS AND TOWN CENTRES THROUGH…

Agenparl

IS THE PHILLIPS CURVE STILL ALIVE?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) sab 02 maggio 2020

A.W. Phillips’s discovery that inflation is negatively correlated with unemployment served as a
heuristic model for conducting monetary policy; but the flattening of the Phillips curve post-1970 has divided debate on this empirical relation into two camps: “The Phillips curve is alive and well,” and “The Phillips curve is dead.” However, this dichotomy oversimplifies the issue. In this article, we apply spectral analysis to the U.S. inflation rate and unemployment rate to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the Phillips curve in the frequency domain. We find that in the very short run, there is no systemic relationship between inflation and unemployment; in the intermediate run, which includes the business cycle frequency, they are strongly negatively correlated; and in the very long run the Phillips curve is strongly positively sloped. Such an analysis of the frequency domain provides a natural demarcation of frequency bands that allows us to recover the Phillips curve in the time domain by applying band-pass filters. Most importantly, we show how spectral analysis can be used to identify a “supply” (permanent) and a “demand” (nonpermanent) shock in the context of a vector autoregression and that demand shocks drive the Phillips curve. Finally, the phase spectral analysis also shows that despite the existence of the Phillips curve at the business cycle frequency under a demand shock, the monetary policy implications are not obvious, due to the unclear lead-lag relationship between inflation and unemployment.

Fonte/Source: https://research.stlouisfed.org/publications/review/2020/05/01/is-the-phillips-curve-still-alive

Post collegati

POLICY PAPER: HEALTHY AGEING: CONSENSUS STATEMENT

Redazione

SCHOOLS AND STIMULUS

Redazione

ON THE AGGREGATE IMPLICATIONS OF REMOVING BARRIERS TO FORMALITY

Redazione

TAKING STOCK OF THE EVIDENCE ON MICROFINANCIAL INTERVENTIONS

Redazione

IS THE PHILLIPS CURVE STILL ALIVE?

Redazione

BULLETIN OF MAY 1, 2020 – 2020-05-01

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More