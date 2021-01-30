sabato, Gennaio 30, 2021
Breaking News

IS REGIONAL TRADE INTEGRATION A GROWTH AND CONVERGENCE ENGINE IN AFRICA?

INITIAL OUTPUT LOSSES FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: ROBUST DETERMINANTS

DETERMINANTS OF PRE-PANDEMIC DEMAND FOR THE IMF’S CONCESSIONAL FINANCING

CONSULTAZIONI, RENZI: IL NOME DEL PREMIER DOPO I CONTENUTI

NON CHIAMIAMOLA LEBBRA

NUTRIZIONE E IDRATAZIONE SONO UNA CURA DOVUTA ALLA PERSONA DEL PAZIENTE

IL 1 FEBBRAIO LA RIAPERTURA DEI MUSEI VATICANI: “UN SEGNO DI SPERANZA”

CONSULTAZIONI, CRIMI: CRONOPROGRAMMA CONDOVIVISO, CONTE NOME INDISTRUTTIBILE

CONSULTAZIONI, ZINGARETTI: TUTTI SIANO COSTRUTTIVI, INDISPENSABILE PER OTTENERE RISULTATI

DISABILE MULTATO PER UN CAFFÈ AL BAR, SALVINI LO CONTATTA: PRONTO A…

Agenparl

IS REGIONAL TRADE INTEGRATION A GROWTH AND CONVERGENCE ENGINE IN AFRICA?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 30 gennaio 2021

Author/Editor:

Vigninou Gammadigbe

Publication Date:

January 29, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

The main objective of Regional Trade Agreements (RTAs) is to stimulate economic growth in participating countries through increased trade, economies of scale, knowledge and technology transfer. Using a panel data over the period 1979 to 2018, this paper examines the contribution of regional trade integration (RTI) to economic growth and income convergence in Africa and its major Regional Economic Communities (RECs). The results of the instrumental variable and panel fixed-effects estimation show that RTI promotes economic growth in Africa. However, it fosters income divergence, reflecting the distribution of the gains from regional integration in favor of the more developed economies of the continent. The results of this study show the importance to support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) project with policies aimed at reducing non-tariff barriers to trade and improving infrastructure in order to maximize the effects on growth in all participating countries.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2021/01/29/Is-Regional-Trade-Integration-a-Growth-and-Convergence-Engine-in-Africa-50040

Post collegati

IS REGIONAL TRADE INTEGRATION A GROWTH AND CONVERGENCE ENGINE IN AFRICA?

Redazione

INITIAL OUTPUT LOSSES FROM THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC: ROBUST DETERMINANTS

Redazione

DETERMINANTS OF PRE-PANDEMIC DEMAND FOR THE IMF’S CONCESSIONAL FINANCING

Redazione

DETECTING ADHD WITH NEAR PERFECT ACCURACY

Redazione

COVID: RICCARDI, A BREVE SCATTERà LA ZONA ROSSA A TRAMONTI DI SOPRA

Redazione

LENGUA ESPAñOLA – 1º TRIENAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More