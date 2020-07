(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 11 luglio 2020 A new study finds that fewer women were first authors on COVID-19-related research papers published in the first half of this year. The findings suggest a worsening gender gap in academic medicine as women are already underrepresented among authors of medical research.

