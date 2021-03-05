IS CENTRIFUGAL ULTRAFILTRATION A ROBUST METHOD FOR DETERMINING ENCAPSULATION EFFICIENCY OF PESTICIDE NANOFORMULATIONS?

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08693B, Paper

Rocío López-Cabeza, Melanie Kah, Renato Grillo, Zuzana Bílková, Jakub Hofman

Encapsulation efficiency of nanoformulated pesticides is often determined by centrifugal ultrafiltration.

