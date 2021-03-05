venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Agenparl

IS CENTRIFUGAL ULTRAFILTRATION A ROBUST METHOD FOR DETERMINING ENCAPSULATION EFFICIENCY OF PESTICIDE NANOFORMULATIONS?

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR08693B, Paper
Rocío López-Cabeza, Melanie Kah, Renato Grillo, Zuzana Bílková, Jakub Hofman
Encapsulation efficiency of nanoformulated pesticides is often determined by centrifugal ultrafiltration.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/oc3ydTeDsjk/D0NR08693B

