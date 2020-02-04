(AGENPARL) – Washington mar 04 febbraio 2020 Original release date: February 4, 2020

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched its “Identity Theft Central” webpage to provide 24/7 access to online information regarding tax-related identity theft and data security protection. Tax-related identity theft occurs when someone steals personal information to commit tax fraud.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages taxpayers, tax professionals, and businesses to review the IRS news release and CISA’s Tip on Preventing and Responding to Identity Theft for more information.

