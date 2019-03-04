4 Marzo 2019
IRS Launches 'Dirty Dozen' Campaign on Tax Scams

(AGENPARL) – Washington lun 04 marzo 2019

Original release date: March 04, 2019

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has launched its annual awareness campaign on the 12 most prevalent tax scams, known as the “Dirty Dozen.” As part of the campaign, IRS will highlight one scam each weekday. The first topic in the campaign focuses on internet phishing scams that lead to tax fraud and identity theft. IRS warns to be on alert for a continuing surge of fake emails, texts, websites, and social media attempts to steal users’ personal information.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages taxpayers, businesses, and tax professionals to review the IRS’s Dirty Dozen alert, check the IRS website for more daily Dirty Dozen tax scams, and see CISA’s Tip on Avoiding Social Engineering and Phishing Attacks.

Fonte/Source: https://www.us-cert.gov/ncas/current-activity/2019/03/04/IRS-Launches-%E2%80%98Dirty-Dozen%E2%80%99-Campaign-Tax-Scams

