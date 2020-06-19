IRON(II)-FOLDED SINGLE-CHAIN NANOPARTICLE: A METALLOENZYME MIMICKING SUSTAINABLE CATALYST FOR HIGHLY ENANTIOSELECTIVE SULFA-MICHAEL ADDITION IN WATER

Metalloenzyme is a source of inspiration for chemists who attempt to create versatile synthetic catalysts for aqueous catalysis. Herein, we impart metalloenzyme-like characteristics to chiral FeII-oxazoline complex by incorporating Fe(II) ion into chiral oxazoline-containing discrete self-folded polymer, to realize the highly enantioselective sulfa-Michael addition (SMA) in water. Intrachain FeII-oxazoline complexation together with hydrophobic interaction triggers the self-folding of oxazoline-containing single polymeric chain in water. The formed FeII-folded single-chain polymeric nanoparticles (SCPNs) significantly accelerate the aqueous asymmetric SMA reaction via self-folded hydrophobic compartment around the catalytic sites, reminiscent of metalloenzymatic catalysis. In addition, they can be facilely recovered for reuse by simple thermo-controlled separation due to thermo-responsive properties. Such metallo-folded SCPNs combine the benefits of transition metal- and bio-catalyst, and avoid the tedious procedures for separation, which is a benefit for energy-saving and industrial applications.