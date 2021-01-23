sabato, Gennaio 23, 2021
Breaking News

PROTESTS IN RUSSIA

PROTESTS IN RUSSIA

WE ARE ALL IN THE SAME BOAT: CROSS-BORDER SPILLOVERS OF CLIMATE RISK…

UNCONVENTIONAL MONETARY POLICIES IN EMERGING MARKETS AND FRONTIER COUNTRIES

CENTRAL AFRICAN ECONOMIC AND MONETARY COMMUNITY (CEMAC) : STAFF REPORT ON THE…

GOVERNO, BERLUSCONI: PARALISI POLITICA PREOCCUPA

PRESS RELEASE: APPOINTMENT OF SCOTT MANN MP AS A GOVERNMENT WHIP: 22…

DECRETO-LEGGE ULTERIORI MISURE URGENTI PER FRONTEGGIARE L’EMERGENZA EPIDEMIOLOGICA DA COVID-19: SEGUITO ESAME…

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 22 JANUARY 2021

LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS: INCREASING RESTRICTIONS ON INDEPENDENT MEDIA ACTORS IN…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » IRISH LORRY DRIVER HELD IN NCA CROSS-CHANNEL SMUGGLING INVESTIGATION

IRISH LORRY DRIVER HELD IN NCA CROSS-CHANNEL SMUGGLING INVESTIGATION

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 23 gennaio 2021

A truck driver from Ireland has been detained by the National Crime Agency after 42 kilos of cocaine were seized from his lorry at the Channel Tunnel terminal in France.

LorryThe vehicle, which was carrying a load of whey protein powder, was searched as it entered the UK zone of the terminal in Coquelles, northern France, on the evening of Tuesday 19 January

Border Force teams, who were working with the NCA, found 42 tape-wrapped packages of cocaine hidden amongst the pallets.

The drugs would have had an estimated street value of around £3 million if cut and sold in the UK.

The lorry driver, a 43-year-old man from Portlaw in County Waterford, was arrested on suspicion of importing controlled drugs and questioned by NCA investigators before being released under investigation.

NCA Dover branch operations manager Debbie Cook said:

“This was a considerable quantity of class A drugs, and the seizure will be a big hit to the criminal enterprise involved.

“Working with Border Force and other law enforcement partners we are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle smuggling gangs, take their contraband off them and stop it reaching our streets.

“Our investigation into this seizure continues.”

22 January 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/irish-lorry-driver-held-in-nca-cross-channel-smuggling-investigation

Post collegati

BIOINSPIRED SURFACES WITH SPECIAL MICRO-STRUCTURE AND WETTABILITY FOR DRAG REDUCTION: WHICH SURFACE DESIGN WILL BE A BETTER CHOICE?

Redazione

EXAMINING THE SOURCES OF HIGH SCHOOL CHEMISTRY TEACHERS’ PRACTICAL KNOWLEDGE OF TEACHING WITH PRACTICAL WORK: FROM THE TEACHERS’ PERSPECTIVE

Redazione

NI-CATALYZED REDUCTIVE DECYANATION OF NITRILES WITH ETHANOL AS THE REDUCTANT

Redazione

PHASE CHANGE MEDIATED MECHANICALLY TRANSFORMATIVE DYNAMIC GEL FOR INTELLIGENT CONTROL OF VERSATILE DEVICES

Redazione

PLATINUM AND COBALT INTERMETALLIC NANOPARTICLES CONFINED WITHIN MIL-101(CR) FOR ENHANCED SELECTIVE HYDROGENATION OF THE CARBONYL BOND IN α, β-UNSATURATED ALDEHYDES: SYNERGISTIC EFFECTS OF ELECTRONICALLY-MODIFIED PT SITES AND LEWIS ACID SITES

Redazione

HIGHLY ENANTIOSELECTIVE ONE-POT SEQUENTIAL SYNTHESIS OF VALEROLACTONES AND PYRAZOLONES BEARING ALL-CARBON QUATERNARY STEREOCENTRES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More