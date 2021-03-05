IRIDIUM-CATALYSED BORYLATION OF PYRENE – A POWERFUL WAY TO NOVEL OPTOELECTRONIC MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00538C, Perspective

Yufeng Zhang, Leibo Tan, Junqing Shi, Lei Ji

Pyrene represents one of the most attractive units to build up organic optoelectronic materials. Most pyrene derivatives that have been reported are the 1,3,6,8-subustituted pyrenes, as these positions are active…

