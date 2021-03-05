venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
IRIDIUM-CATALYSED BORYLATION OF PYRENE – A POWERFUL WAY TO NOVEL OPTOELECTRONIC MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00538C, Perspective
Yufeng Zhang, Leibo Tan, Junqing Shi, Lei Ji
Pyrene represents one of the most attractive units to build up organic optoelectronic materials. Most pyrene derivatives that have been reported are the 1,3,6,8-subustituted pyrenes, as these positions are active…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/q8D4EcMcE1s/D1NJ00538C

