IRENA POLICY TALK 2 – POLICIES FOR GREEN HYDROGEN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ABU DHABI (EMIRATI ARABI UNITI), dom 15 novembre 2020

 

IRENA’s Policy Talks 2020 are a series of online events providing a forum for renewable energy policy discussions where experiences and best practices in policy design and implementation can be shared to support the efficient deployment of renewable energy, and the maximisation of the benefits realised. The Policy Talks generate feedback from IRENA Member States, policy makers, and experts which provides key input to support IRENA’s implementation of the Work Programme in the policy realm, to ensure relevance and accuracy.

Below is a schedule of all Policy Talks for 2020.

Policy Talks for 2020

10 November
15:00 – 16:30 CET

Policy Talk 1 – Renewable Energy Finance: Status, Trends and Recommendations in partnership with CPI

19 November
14:00 – 15:30 CET

Policy Talk 2 – Policies for Green Hydrogen

30 November
8:00 – 9:30 CET

Policy Talk 3 – Renewable Energy Policies in a Time of Transition: Heating and Cooling in partnership with IEA and REN21

9 December
14:30 – 16:00 CET

Policy Talk 4 – Stimulating Investment in Community Energy in partnership with the IRENA Coalition for Action

Policy Talk 2: Policies for Green Hydrogen

The second IRENA Policy Talk will focus on green hydrogen and the policies needed to transition this energy carrier from niche to mainstream. Following the presentation of the findings of the “Green hydrogen: A guide to policy making” report, a panel discussion will be held with experts to discuss the latest trends and actions needed to scale up green hydrogen across its value chain. Interventions from policy makers will also be made to share experiences and best practices in the implementation of policies that are planned to kickstart the growing green hydrogen sector.

14:00 – 14:20 CET

Opening and scene-setting presentation

  • Francesco La Camera, Director-General, IRENA
  • Rabia Ferroukhi, Director, KPFC, IRENA

14:20 – 15:00 CET

Panel discussion moderated by Frank Wouters, Global Lead Clean Hydrogen, Worley, UAE

  • Johannes P. Bøggild, Head of Global Public Affairs, Ørsted, Denmark (TBC)
  • Kirsten Westphal, Senior Analyst at Stiftung Wissenschaft and Politik (SWP), Germany
  • Karl Hauptmeier, Managing Director of Norsk e-Fuel, Norway

15:00 – 15:20 CET

Country interventions

15:20 – 15:30 CET

Q&A with audience

Learn more about the speakers.

Fonte/Source: https://www.irena.org/events/2020/Nov/IRENA-Policy-Talk-2

