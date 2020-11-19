giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
IRAQ: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE REPORTED EXECUTIONS OF CONVICTED TERRORISTS

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 19 novembre 2020

Earlier this week, twenty one individuals convicted on terrorism-related charges were reportedly executed in Nasiriyah Central Prison, also known as Al Hoot, in Iraq. The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the criminal actions for which they were sentenced and expresses its sincere sympathy to any victims and their families. At the same time, the European Union recalls its opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88955/iraq-statement-spokesperson-reported-executions-convicted-terrorists_en

