IR-VUV SPECTROSCOPY OF PYRIDINE DIMER, TRIMER AND PYRIDINE-AMMONIA COMPLEXES IN A SUPERSONIC JET

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 29 agosto 2020

The infrared spectra of the C-H stretching vibrations of pyridine, its dimer and trimer, and the N-H stretching vibrations of (pyridine)m-(NH3)n complexes were investigated with infrared (IR) – vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) spectroscopy under jet-cooled conditions. The time-of-flight mass spectrum measured by VUV ionization at the threshold exhibited wide range of distribution of the (pyridine)m-(NH3)n complexes. The ionization potential (IP0) of pyridine monomer was determined to be 74546 cm-1 (9.242 eV). The IR spectra were obtained by an enhance-type (IR + VUV ionization) or depletion-type (VUV-ionization/IR-depletion) manner, depending on whether the VUV frequency is set below or above the ionization threshold; ion signals of the parent or fragments from vibrational predissociation were monitored. Pyridine monomer exhibits five main C-H stretching vibrations in region 3000‒3100 cm-1 with several satellite bands, indicating Fermi-resonance between the C-H stretch and overtone of the C-H bend. For the pyridine dimer and trimer, most bands are blue-shifted by 3‒5 cm-1 from those of the monomer. The prominent intensities in the mass spectrum and the blue-shift of the C-H stretching vibration suggests the stable structures of the dimer and timer to be the anti-parallel-displaced structure. The IR spectra of the (pyridine)m-(NH3)n complexes showed four main bands in the 3200‒3450 cm-1 region; they are the anti-symmetric N-H stretching band (ν3) near 3390 cm-1, the symmetric N-H stretching (ν1) band near 3310 cm-1, and the first overtone of the N-H bending vibrations (2ν4) near 3210 and 3240 cm-1; these features are very similar to those of (NH3)n complexes, indicating a strong Fermi-resonance between ν1 and 2ν4 in the (pyridine)m-(NH3)n complexes.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/BaKme2fkNeM/D0CP03197F

