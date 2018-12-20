IPCA report on Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha

(AGENPARL) – Wellington (New Zealand) gio 20 dicembre 2018 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted legal advice from the Solicitor General on the Independent Police Conduct Authority report on Wally Haumaha that there is not a clear and proper basis to support removal of the Deputy Police Commissioner.“I’m very disappointed with the inappropriate behaviour attributed by the IPCA to Wally Haumaha, but the Solicitor General has advised that there is not a clear and proper basis to support his removal.

“I have already sought an assurance from the Police Minister that the Commissioner of Police follow up on the issues raised in the report and ensures this Government’s expectations are met.

“My expectation is the Police maintain the highest standards of professionalism and show respect both for the public and everyone working with them at all times.”

Attached is the advice to the Prime Minister from the Solicitor General