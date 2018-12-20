20 Dicembre 2018

Agenparl
Home » IPCA report on Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network

IPCA report on Deputy Police Commissioner Wally Haumaha

by Redazione Redazione

(AGENPARL) – Wellington (New Zealand) gio 20 dicembre 2018 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted legal advice from the Solicitor General on the Independent Police Conduct Authority report on Wally Haumaha that there is not a clear and proper basis to support removal of the Deputy Police Commissioner.“I’m very disappointed with the inappropriate behaviour attributed by the IPCA to Wally Haumaha, but the Solicitor General has advised that there is not a clear and proper basis to support his removal.
“I have already sought an assurance from the Police Minister that the Commissioner of Police follow up on the issues raised in the report and ensures this Government’s expectations are met.
“My expectation is the Police maintain the highest standards of professionalism and show respect both for the public and everyone working with them at all times.”
Attached is the advice to the Prime Minister from the Solicitor General

Related posts

Banco de Portugal-2018-10-09 12:42

Redazione Redazione

Tshering Tobgay-2018-09-09 16:57

Redazione Redazione

Cabinet Office-2018-09-13 15:04

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More