ION MIGRATION IN BR-DOPED MAPBI3 AND ITS INHIBITION MECHANISMS INVESTIGATED VIA QUANTUM DYNAMICS SIMULATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 15 aprile 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,7778-7786
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00866D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00866D, Paper
Bing Zhang, Yinjie Liao, Lei Tong, Yieqin Yang, Xiaogang Wang
The mechanisms of ion migration caused by Br− doping in MAPb(I1−xBrx)3 and the migration inhibition by Cs+ doping are revealed.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The mechanisms of ion migration caused by Br− doping in MAPb(I1−xBrx)3 and the migration inhibition by Cs+ doping are revealed.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/DJ5dUE0koKc/D0CP00866D