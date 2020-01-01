giovedì, Aprile 16, 2020
Breaking News

75 ANNI FA LA LIBERAZIONE DEL CAMPO NAZISTA DI BERGEN-BELSEN: UNA MEMORIA…

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AND EUROPEAN AFFAIRS OF THE SLOVAK REPUBLIC CONTINUES TO…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 15 APRIL…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2463 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE IN SEDE…

SUBMISSION TO CONGRESS OF THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THE REPORT ON ADHERENCE…

SUBMISSION TO CONGRESS OF THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THE REPORT ON ADHERENCE…

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR’S GLOBAL POLICY AGENDA, SPRING MEETINGS 2020 : EXCEPTIONAL TIMES…

IL G-20 ACCETTA DI SOSTENERE LA RIDUZIONE DEL DEBITO PER LE NAZIONI…

DETERSIVO PER PIATTI PROBABILMENTE EFFICACE NELLA DISINFEZIONE PER CORONAVIRUS

BOOM DI ISCRITTI ALLE CONFERENZE ONLINE DELL’AMBROSIANA

Agenparl

ION MIGRATION IN BR-DOPED MAPBI3 AND ITS INHIBITION MECHANISMS INVESTIGATED VIA QUANTUM DYNAMICS SIMULATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 15 aprile 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,7778-7786
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP00866D, Paper
Bing Zhang, Yinjie Liao, Lei Tong, Yieqin Yang, Xiaogang Wang
The mechanisms of ion migration caused by Br doping in MAPb(I1−xBrx)3 and the migration inhibition by Cs+ doping are revealed.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/DJ5dUE0koKc/D0CP00866D

Post collegati

COVID-19 RESPONSE: THE EESC CALLS FOR STRENGTHENED SOLIDARITY TO HELP THE MOST DEPRIVED

Redazione

ION MIGRATION IN BR-DOPED MAPBI3 AND ITS INHIBITION MECHANISMS INVESTIGATED VIA QUANTUM DYNAMICS SIMULATIONS

Redazione

SERIES: BAMLEMLLLCRPILAUSSYTW, ICE BOFA LATIN AMERICA US EMERGING MARKETS LIQUID CORPORATE PLUS INDEX SEMI-ANNUAL YIELD TO WORST

Redazione

OXIDATIVE ADDITION OF ACTIVATED ARYL–CARBOXYLATES TO PD(0): DIVERGENT REACTIVITY DEPENDANT ON TEMPERATURE AND STRUCTURE

Redazione

SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS SERVICES

Redazione

A LONG LASTING SUNSCREEN CONTROVERSY OF 4-AMINOBENZOIC ACID AND 4-DIMETHYLAMINOBENZALDEHYDE DERIVATIVES RESOLVED BY ULTRAFAST SPECTROSCOPY COMBINED WITH DENSITY FUNCTIONAL THEORETICAL STUDY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More