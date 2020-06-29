ION AND RADICAL CHEMISTRY IN (H2O2)N CLUSTERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/C9CP06817A, Paper

Andriy Pysanenko, Eva Pluharova, Ivo Vinklarek, Jozef Rakovský, Viktoriya Poterya, Jaroslav Kocisek, Michal Farnik

We investigate the ionization induced chemistry of hydrogen peroxide in (H 2 O 2 ) N clusters generated after the pickup of individual H 2 O 2 molecules on large free Ar M , M~160, nanoparticles in molecular beams. Positive…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/TW82NywN8Yk/C9CP06817A