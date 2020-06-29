ION AND RADICAL CHEMISTRY IN (H2O2)N CLUSTERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 29 giugno 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C9CP06817A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/C9CP06817A, Paper
Andriy Pysanenko, Eva Pluharova, Ivo Vinklarek, Jozef Rakovský, Viktoriya Poterya, Jaroslav Kocisek, Michal Farnik
We investigate the ionization induced chemistry of hydrogen peroxide in (H2O2)N clusters generated after the pickup of individual H2O2 molecules on large free ArM, M~160, nanoparticles in molecular beams. Positive…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We investigate the ionization induced chemistry of hydrogen peroxide in (H2O2)N clusters generated after the pickup of individual H2O2 molecules on large free ArM, M~160, nanoparticles in molecular beams. Positive…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/TW82NywN8Yk/C9CP06817A