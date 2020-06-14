INVITATION TO MEDIA: COVID-19 – MINISTER MéLANIE JOLY TO VISIT DATAPERFORMERS, A MONTREAL SMALL BUSINESS GRADUALLY RESUMING OPERATIONS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 14 giugno 2020

Montréal, Quebec, June 14, 2020 – The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, will visit Dataperformers to highlight how the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and other economic measures are helping support Canadian businesses.

Dataperformers specializes in applied artificial intelligence. Founded in 2013, the Montreal-based company employs about 20 people in this growing sector.

A media availability will follow, and the Minister will answer questions from journalists.

Date:

June 15, 2020

Schedule:

Visit – 11 a.m.

Media availability – 11:15 a.m.

Location:

Dataperformers

3575 Saint-Laurent Boulevard, Suite 700

Montréal, Quebec

H2X 2T5

Journalists who want to participate must confirm their attendance in writing to the following email address by 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020: <a

People attending the press conference must not present any symptoms similar to COVID-19 nor have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Please note that the wearing of facemasks is strongly recommended.

For more information (media only):

Alexander Cohen

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

<a

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-quebec-regions/news/2020/06/invitation-to-media-covid-19—minister-melanie-joly-to-visit-dataperformers-a-montreal-small-business-gradually-resuming-operations.html