INVITATION TO MEDIA: COVID-19 – MINISTER MéLANIE JOLY TO VISIT DATAPERFORMERS, A MONTREAL SMALL BUSINESS GRADUALLY RESUMING OPERATIONS

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), dom 14 giugno 2020
Montréal, Quebec, June 14, 2020 – The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, will visit Dataperformers to highlight how the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and other economic measures are helping support Canadian businesses.
Dataperformers specializes in applied artificial intelligence. Founded in 2013, the Montreal-based company employs about 20 people in this growing sector.
A media availability will follow, and the Minister will answer questions from journalists.
Date:
June 15, 2020
Schedule:
Visit – 11 a.m.
Media availability – 11:15 a.m.
Location:
Dataperformers
3575 Saint-Laurent Boulevard, Suite 700
Montréal, Quebec
H2X 2T5
Journalists who want to participate must confirm their attendance in writing to the following email address by 10 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020: <a
People attending the press conference must not present any symptoms similar to COVID-19 nor have been in contact with anyone who has received a positive diagnosis within the last 14 days. Please note that the wearing of facemasks is strongly recommended.
For more information (media only):
Alexander Cohen
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
<a
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/economic-development-quebec-regions/news/2020/06/invitation-to-media-covid-19—minister-melanie-joly-to-visit-dataperformers-a-montreal-small-business-gradually-resuming-operations.html