INVITATION TO JOIN COLLABORATIVE WORKING GROUPS TO PROGRESS THE BLOCKCHAIN ROADMAP

The National Blockchain Roadmap Steering Committee is seeking expressions of interest from the Australian blockchain community to join working groups on supply chains and credentialing.

The committee was established in February 2020, following the release of Australia’s National Blockchain Roadmap, and is overseeing its implementation. The committee brings together representatives and experts from government, academia and industry to work together on realising the opportunities of blockchain technology in Australia.

“The roadmap is a critical step towards realising a blockchain-empowered future for Australia,” said our Digital Economy and Technology Division Head and Steering Committee Chair, Narelle Luchetti.

“By recognising the rich opportunities that exist to leverage blockchain across our economy, these collaborative working groups will play a central role. They will help progress two important use cases for this technology – supply chains and credentialing.”

The committee welcomes nominations from people with in-depth expertise on blockchain issues, in line with the roadmap.

Working group applicants should be able to:

share expertise on the development or use of blockchain-based platforms in Australia

advise on the economic opportunities associated with blockchain use cases

identify barriers to adoption, including any regulatory barriers that may exist and potential solutions

“The roadmap provides a valuable opportunity for blockchain community members and stakeholders to be heard,” said the CEO of Blockchain Australia and Steering Committee Deputy Chair, Steve Vallas.

Read more about the working groups or submit an application on our Consultation hub.

Applications close on 22 July.

