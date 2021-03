(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), sab 13 marzo 2021 Premier’s Office — Premier Iain Rankin announced the province is investing $1.92 million to renovate a former convent and residence in Mabou to create a satellite campus of the Gaelic College. The premier made the funding announcement during a visit to the site of the new campus today, March 13.

