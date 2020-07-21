martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
Breaking News

ASSEGNO UNICO, LA CAMERA APPROVA LA LEGGE CON 452 VOTI FAVOREVOLI

ASSEGNO UNICO: DI GIORGI (PD), UNA RIVOLUZIONE PER FAMIGLIE ITALIANE

​​​​​ASSEGNO UNICO. PEZZOPANE, SI REALIZZA UN SOGNO , MISURA ROBUSTA PER CHI…

THE NOBEL WEEK WILL ASSUME NEW FORMATS

HOLLERICH SUL RECOVERY FUND: QUESTA è L’EUROPA DELLA SOLIDARIETà

IMMIGRATI, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO SPALANCA I PORTI, LA LEGA METTE IN QUARANTENA…

ASSEGNO UNICO. DELRIO: ASSEGNO UNICO RIFORMA EPOCALE. NON PIù FIGLI DI SERIE…

NOBELVECKAN TAR NYA FORMER

COVID, SPERANZA: CREDO CHE ITALIA CE L’ABBIA FATTA, FUORI DALLA TEMPESTA

FISCO: MANDELLI (FI), GOVERNO SORDO A ISTANZE COMMERCIALISTI

Agenparl

INVESTIGATIONS ON ANTIPROLIFERATIVE ACTIVITY AND APOPTOSIS MECHANISM OF NEW ARENE RU(II) CARBAZOLE BASED HYDRAZONE COMPLEXES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 luglio 2020

Abstract: Ruthenium complexes with bioactive ligands become the promising substitutes to platinum complexes by showing their precise actions against various cancers. In the present study, the synthesis of three new arene Ru(II) complexes containing new carbazole based hydrazone ligands of general formula [(η6-benzene)Ru(L)Cl] (1−3; L = carbazolone benzhydrazone ligands) and their anticancer properties have been described. The structural characterization of the ligands and their ruthenium complexes has been well recognized with the aid of elemental analysis, IR, UV-vis, NMR and HR-MS techniques. The molecular structures of all the three complexes have been elucidated by single crystal X-ray crystallography and reveal the existence of pseudo-octahedral geometry around ruthenium. In vitro cancer cell growth inhibition property of the complexes against A549 (lung carcinoma), A2780 (ovarian adenocarcinoma) and non-cancerous 16HBE (human lung bronchial epithelium) cells were examined by MTT assay. All the complexes display good cytotoxicity on both the cancer cells than the standard drug cisplatin with low IC50 values. Remarkably, complex 3, which contains electron-donating substituent, induces a significant reduction of viability in A2780 cells. The inhibition capacity of the complexes towards A2780 cells proliferation was further confirmed by 5-ethynyl-2-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation assay via minimal DNA synthesis. The result of Acridine orange-Ethidium bromide (AO-EB) fluorescent staining assay establishes that the cytotoxicity of the complexes was mediated by apoptosis in cancer cells. Furthermore, flow cytometry using Annexin V-FITC / propidium iodide (PI) double staining determines the quantitative discrimination of early apoptosis by the externalization of phosphatidylserine. In addition, cell cycle distribution indicates that the complexes block the cell cycle progression in S phase. The outcomes of our investigations witness the promising scope and potency of tailored arene ruthenium complexes for precise cancer chemotherapy beyond platinum drugs.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/C95FcALQyEI/D0DT01476A

Post collegati

INCENTIVI PER L’ATTUAZIONE DI PIANI AZIENDALI DI SMART WORKING – ESITI DI VALUTAZIONE

Redazione

INVESTIGATIONS ON ANTIPROLIFERATIVE ACTIVITY AND APOPTOSIS MECHANISM OF NEW ARENE RU(II) CARBAZOLE BASED HYDRAZONE COMPLEXES

Redazione

SYNERGISTIC EFFECT OF MIXED LIGANDS ON THE ANISOTROPY AXIS OF TWO DINUCLEAR DYSPROSIUM COMPLEXES

Redazione

AVVISO PUBBLICO “VITA INDIPENDENTE” (POR-FSE 2014-2020)

Redazione

INVESTORS GROUP DISCLOSES ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE 1ST HALF OF 2020

Redazione

N-(3-METHOZYBENZYL)-(9Z,12Z,15Z)-OCTADECATRIENAMIDE FROM MACA (LEPIDIUM MEYENII WALP.) AMELIORATES CORTICOSTERONE-INDUCED TESTICULAR TOXICITY IN RATS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More