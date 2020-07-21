INVESTIGATIONS ON ANTIPROLIFERATIVE ACTIVITY AND APOPTOSIS MECHANISM OF NEW ARENE RU(II) CARBAZOLE BASED HYDRAZONE COMPLEXES

Abstract: Ruthenium complexes with bioactive ligands become the promising substitutes to platinum complexes by showing their precise actions against various cancers. In the present study, the synthesis of three new arene Ru(II) complexes containing new carbazole based hydrazone ligands of general formula [(η6-benzene)Ru(L)Cl] (1−3; L = carbazolone benzhydrazone ligands) and their anticancer properties have been described. The structural characterization of the ligands and their ruthenium complexes has been well recognized with the aid of elemental analysis, IR, UV-vis, NMR and HR-MS techniques. The molecular structures of all the three complexes have been elucidated by single crystal X-ray crystallography and reveal the existence of pseudo-octahedral geometry around ruthenium. In vitro cancer cell growth inhibition property of the complexes against A549 (lung carcinoma), A2780 (ovarian adenocarcinoma) and non-cancerous 16HBE (human lung bronchial epithelium) cells were examined by MTT assay. All the complexes display good cytotoxicity on both the cancer cells than the standard drug cisplatin with low IC50 values. Remarkably, complex 3, which contains electron-donating substituent, induces a significant reduction of viability in A2780 cells. The inhibition capacity of the complexes towards A2780 cells proliferation was further confirmed by 5-ethynyl-2-deoxyuridine (EdU) incorporation assay via minimal DNA synthesis. The result of Acridine orange-Ethidium bromide (AO-EB) fluorescent staining assay establishes that the cytotoxicity of the complexes was mediated by apoptosis in cancer cells. Furthermore, flow cytometry using Annexin V-FITC / propidium iodide (PI) double staining determines the quantitative discrimination of early apoptosis by the externalization of phosphatidylserine. In addition, cell cycle distribution indicates that the complexes block the cell cycle progression in S phase. The outcomes of our investigations witness the promising scope and potency of tailored arene ruthenium complexes for precise cancer chemotherapy beyond platinum drugs.