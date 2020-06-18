INVESTIGATION ON THE RE-DISPERSION OF MATRIX CU-SPECIES IN CUXCE1-XO2 NANOROD CATALYST AND ITS EFFECT ON THE CATALYTIC PERFORMANCE IN CO-PROX

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CY00519C, Paper

Xiaolin Guo, Wangxiang Ye, Tingli Ma

In the present work, CuxCe1-xO2 nanorod catalyst synthesized by co-precipitation method was treated with nitric acid to remove all the surface copper species and merely preserve the matrix copper species…

