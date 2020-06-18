giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
INVESTIGATION ON THE RE-DISPERSION OF MATRIX CU-SPECIES IN CUXCE1-XO2 NANOROD CATALYST AND ITS EFFECT ON THE CATALYTIC PERFORMANCE IN CO-PROX

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY00519C, Paper
Xiaolin Guo, Wangxiang Ye, Tingli Ma
In the present work, CuxCe1-xO2 nanorod catalyst synthesized by co-precipitation method was treated with nitric acid to remove all the surface copper species and merely preserve the matrix copper species…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/gxFPGlBFg7s/D0CY00519C

