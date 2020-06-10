INVESTIGATION OF THE EFFECT OF S/IN MOLAR RATIO ON PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF SPRAYED IN2S3 THIN FILMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,21180-21190
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02945A, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02945A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Y. Bchiri, N. Bouguila, M. Kraini, R. Souissi, C. Vázquez-Vázquez, M. A. López-Quintela, S. Alaya
Indium sulfide (In2S3) thin films have been synthesized on glass substrates using the spray technique (CSP).
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Indium sulfide (In2S3) thin films have been synthesized on glass substrates using the spray technique (CSP).
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/fIeFg9RY55w/D0RA02945A