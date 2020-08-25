martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
INVESTIGATION OF THE EFFECT OF GRAFTING DENSITY ON SURFACE PROPERTIES FOR SEQUENCE-DETERMINED FLUOROPOLYMER FILMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 agosto 2020

Polymer properties were usually affected by both of chain structure and aggregate structure. It impeded the studies on the relationships between chain structure and polymer properties. However, for surface property, the chain structure had significant influence on it, as the chains were simply arranged as thin layers on the surface. Hence, a controlled chain structure was important for the film surface. Herein, the sequence-determined fluoropolymers were synthesized by living anionic polymerization and epoxy-amine reaction. They had definite perfluoroalkyl chain lengths and determined sequence distribution (i.e. statistical average distribution). Based on these well-prepared fluoropolymers, the structure-property relationship was detailed studied. It indicated that long perfluoroalkyl chain led to low surface tension and slight surface reconstruction, meanwhile sequence distribution affected the sensitivity of structural changes and surface reconstruction. Finally, based on molecular dynamic simulation and XPS analysis, four assembled structural models, called cluster models, were proposed to describe the assembled behaviours of perfluoroalkyl chains at surface.

