INVESTIGATION OF POTENTIAL ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 06 marzo 2021

Police are searching for a suspicious vehicle after a report that a young girl was confronted by a driver who attempted to force her into a van.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., today, Friday, March 5, 2021, a 13-year-old girl was walking home from the school bus stop, northbound along Saddlebrook Drive N.E., on the west side of the road when she was approached by a vehicle. The driver asked her for directions and allegedly had his pants and underwear around his ankles, exposing himself.

The girl declined to speak to the man and attempted to leave. As she did so, the man pulled his pants up, exited the vehicle and approached her from behind. He opened the sliding door on the van and attempted to shove the girl in. The girl kicked the man and ran. The driver followed her in the van until she entered her home.

The van is described as a medium grey, older model minivan, potentially a Honda or Toyota.

The man is described as mid-to-late 30s, with a heavy build, wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a blue toque.

Officers have been patrolling the area in search of the driver since early this afternoon, but have not yet located him. At this time no CCTV images of the vehicle have been located, and police are asking anyone who may have CCTV of the vehicle to contact police.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #CA/5570

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/investigation-of-potential-attempted-child-abduction/

