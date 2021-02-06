INVESTIGATION OF GLYCATED SHRIMP TROPOMYOSIN AS HYPOALLERGEN FOR POTENTIAL IMMUNOTHERAPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0FO03039B, Paper

Ziye Zhang, Xiu-Min Li, Zhenxing Li, Hong Lin

Tropomyosin (TM) is the most important allergen of shrimp that could cause food allergy. Glycation was reportedly effective to reduce TM allergenicity and produce hypoallergen, while up to now, there…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/FDUvw9pE3Us/D0FO03039B