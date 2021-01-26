INVESTIGATION OF BIOLOGICAL AND PHOTOPHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF NEW NON-PERIPHERAL FLUORINATED PHTHALOCYANINES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04351F, Paper

Çetin Çelik, Nazli Farajzadeh, Mustafa Akin, Göknur Yaşa Atmaca, Özgül Sağlam, Neslihan Saki, Ali Erdogmus, Makbule Burkut Koçak

This study presents the synthesis of a series of new tetra-substituted phthalocyanines bearing 3,5-bis(trifluoromethyl)phenoxy groups on non-peripheral positions. The resulting macromolecules were characterized by performing different spectroscopic methods including 1H…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/LflMFRoaf2k/D0DT04351F