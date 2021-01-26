INVESTIGATION OF BIOLOGICAL AND PHOTOPHYSICOCHEMICAL PROPERTIES OF NEW NON-PERIPHERAL FLUORINATED PHTHALOCYANINES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04351F, Paper
Çetin Çelik, Nazli Farajzadeh, Mustafa Akin, Göknur Yaşa Atmaca, Özgül Sağlam, Neslihan Saki, Ali Erdogmus, Makbule Burkut Koçak
This study presents the synthesis of a series of new tetra-substituted phthalocyanines bearing 3,5-bis(trifluoromethyl)phenoxy groups on non-peripheral positions. The resulting macromolecules were characterized by performing different spectroscopic methods including 1H…
