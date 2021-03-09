martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
INVESTIGATING THE USE OF CONDUCTING OLIGOMERS AND REDOX MOLECULES IN CDS–MOFEP BIOHYBRIDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

Nanoscale Adv., 2021, 3,1392-1396
DOI: 10.1039/D0NA00678E, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Alexander W. Harris, Shambojit Roy, Saheli Ganguly, Ashray V. Parameswar, Francisco W. S. Lucas, Adam Holewinski, Andrew P. Goodwin, Jennifer N. Cha
We report the effect of incorporating conducting oligophenylenes and a cobaltocene-based redox mediator on photodriven electron transfer between thioglycolic acid capped CdS nanorods and the native nitrogenase MoFe protein by following the reduction of H+ to H2.
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/NA/D0NA00678E

