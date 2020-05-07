INVESTIGATING THE MELTING BEHAVIOUR OF POLYMORPHIC ZEOLITIC IMIDAZOLATE FRAMEWORKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

CrystEngComm, 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CE00408A, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Alice M Bumstead, María Laura Ríos Gómez, Michael Francis Thorne, Adam F. Sapnik, Louis Longley, Joshua Mark Tuffnell, Dean S Keeble, David A. Keen, Thomas Douglas Bennett

Recently, there has been growing interest in the amorphous states of metal–organic frameworks (MOFs). Particular focus has been given to melt-quenched MOF glasses. In this work, to improve our understanding…

