INVESTIGATING THE MELTING BEHAVIOUR OF POLYMORPHIC ZEOLITIC IMIDAZOLATE FRAMEWORKS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 07 maggio 2020

CrystEngComm, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CE00408A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Alice M Bumstead, María Laura Ríos Gómez, Michael Francis Thorne, Adam F. Sapnik, Louis Longley, Joshua Mark Tuffnell, Dean S Keeble, David A. Keen, Thomas Douglas Bennett
Recently, there has been growing interest in the amorphous states of metal–organic frameworks (MOFs). Particular focus has been given to melt-quenched MOF glasses. In this work, to improve our understanding…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/zlJlPzMJDpo/D0CE00408A

