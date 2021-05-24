(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 maggio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC01543E, Communication

Qingyi Huang, Zhe Li, Xiayan Chen, Yongkang Xia, Ziwei Zheng, Anyi Mei, Kai Zhu, Yue Hu, Ti Wang, Yaoguang Rong, Hongwei Han

The anion exchange between MAPbX3 (X = I- or Br-) and MAX salts in solution environment is investigated. We find I- can enter MAPbBr3 single crystals (SC) in millimeter scale,…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/jOm5aaEPz-c/D1CC01543E