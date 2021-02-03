INVESTIGATING THE INNATE SELECTIVITY ISSUES OF METHANE TO METHANOL: CONSIDERATION OF AN AQUEOUS ENVIRONMENT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC05402J, Edge Article

Rhys Bunting, Peter Rice, Jillian M. Thompson, Peijun Hu

The higher reactivity of the methanol product over the methane reactant for the direct oxidation of methane to methanol is explored. C-H activation, C-O coupling, and C-OH coupling are investigated…

