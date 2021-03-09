martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
INVERSING SUPRAMOLECULAR CHIRALITY AND BOOSTING CIRCULARLY POLARIZED LUMINESCENCE OF PYRENE MOIETIES VIA GEL MATRIX

Soft Matter, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SM00262G, Paper
Xue Bai, Yuqian Jiang, Jian Jiang, Chenhuan Yuan, Guangjiu Zhao, Minghua Liu
Alkyl-substituted L/D-glutamide derivates (L/D-SG ) were designed as gelators to fabricate host gel matrices. Pyrene appended L/D-glutamide derivates (Py-LG/Py-DG) were employed as guest luminophores to investigate chiral packing and emission…
INVERSING SUPRAMOLECULAR CHIRALITY AND BOOSTING CIRCULARLY POLARIZED LUMINESCENCE OF PYRENE MOIETIES VIA GEL MATRIX

