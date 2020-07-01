INVERSE INTEGRAL TRANSFORMATION METHOD TO DERIVE LOCAL VISCOSITY DISTRIBUTION MEASURED BY OPTICAL TWEEZERS

Complex fluids have a non-uniform local inner structure; this is enhanced under deformation, inducing a characteristic flow, such as an abrupt increase in extensional viscosity and drag reduction. However, it is challenging to derive and quantify the non-uniform local structure of a low-concentration solution. In this study, we attempted to characterize the non-uniformity of dilute and semi-dilute polymer and worm-like micellar solutions using the local viscosity at the micro scale. The power spectrum density (PSD) of the particle displacement, measured using optical tweezers, was analyzed to calculate the local viscosity, and two methods were compared. One is based on the PSD roll-off method, which yields a single representative viscosity of the solution. The other is based on our proposed method, called the inverse integral transformation method (IITM), for deriving the local viscosity distribution. The distribution obtained through the IITM reflects the non-uniformity of the solutions at the micro scale, i.e., the distribution widens above the entanglement concentrations of the polymer or viscoelastic worm-like micellar solutions.