mercoledì, Luglio 1, 2020
Breaking News

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE GENTILONI E RUSTICHELLI –…

SPEECH: AS ISRAEL’S FRIEND, I URGE YOU NOT TO ANNEX: PM BORIS…

AS ISRAEL’S FRIEND, I URGE YOU NOT TO ANNEX: PM BORIS JOHNSON

IMPROVED ACCESS TO MASTERMAP DATA AND CORE LOCATION IDENTIFIERS

PENA DI MORTE. L’APPELLO DEI VESCOVI USA: è INACCETTABILE

DECLARATION OF THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE ON BEHALF OF THE EUROPEAN UNION ON…

VLADIMIR PUTIN HA VOTATO SUGLI EMENDAMENTI ALLA COSTITUZIONE

BERLUSCONI: CALABRIA (FI), DI BATTISTA INSULTA PER NON ESSERE DIMENTICATO

DL RILANCIO. VERINI, PREVISTI 4 MLN IN PIU’ AL FONDO VITTIME RACKET…

FAMIGLIA: LEPRI (PD), ASSEGNO UNICO PER FIGLI FAVORISCE NATALITà E GENITORIALITà

Agenparl

INVERSE INTEGRAL TRANSFORMATION METHOD TO DERIVE LOCAL VISCOSITY DISTRIBUTION MEASURED BY OPTICAL TWEEZERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 01 luglio 2020

Complex fluids have a non-uniform local inner structure; this is enhanced under deformation, inducing a characteristic flow, such as an abrupt increase in extensional viscosity and drag reduction. However, it is challenging to derive and quantify the non-uniform local structure of a low-concentration solution. In this study, we attempted to characterize the non-uniformity of dilute and semi-dilute polymer and worm-like micellar solutions using the local viscosity at the micro scale. The power spectrum density (PSD) of the particle displacement, measured using optical tweezers, was analyzed to calculate the local viscosity, and two methods were compared. One is based on the PSD roll-off method, which yields a single representative viscosity of the solution. The other is based on our proposed method, called the inverse integral transformation method (IITM), for deriving the local viscosity distribution. The distribution obtained through the IITM reflects the non-uniformity of the solutions at the micro scale, i.e., the distribution widens above the entanglement concentrations of the polymer or viscoelastic worm-like micellar solutions.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SM/~3/6ZzoC0uwXME/D0SM00887G

Post collegati

INVERSE INTEGRAL TRANSFORMATION METHOD TO DERIVE LOCAL VISCOSITY DISTRIBUTION MEASURED BY OPTICAL TWEEZERS

Redazione

02/07/2020 – WEBINAR “PROPIEDAD INDUSTRIAL Y GASTRONOMíA: DE LA GASTRONOMíA A LA GASTRONOSUYA. CóMO PROTEGER MIS PLATOS”

Redazione

NATURAL PRODUCTS AS INSPIRATION FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF BACTERIAL ANTIBIOFILM AGENTS

Redazione

DETECTION OF ANABOLIC STEROIDS VIA CYCLODEXTRIN-PROMOTED FLUORESCENCE MODULATION

Redazione

EFFICIENT BLUE ELECTROLUMINESCENCE WITH AN EXTERNAL QUANTUM EFFICIENCY OF 9.20% AND CIEY < 0.08 WITHOUT EXCIMER EMISSION

Redazione

BIOCL/WS2 HYBRID NANOSHEET (2D/2D) HETEROJUNCTIONS FOR VISIBLE-LIGHT-DRIVEN PHOTOCATALYTIC DEGRADATION OF ORGANIC/INORGANIC WATER POLLUTANTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More